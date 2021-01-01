Pieces VSCO Stickers Colorful Vinyl Waterproof Water Bottle Stickers for Hydroflasks Laptop Phone Cute Trendy Aesthetic Stickers for Teens Girls.

Best Quality Guranteed. Package content: 1 package includes pieces of waterproof stickers, each sticker measures about 2 to 3.5 inch/ 5 to 9 cm, cute vinyl decals for your laptop, phone, cars, luggage, guitar and more Convenient to apply: step 1, wipe the attached surface clean and dry, step 2, remove the protective film from the back of the sticker, step 3, paste the sticker on the surface of the object and gently press it, 3 easy steps for you; Each sticker is cut according to the specific shape and size, convenient to apply without cutting Waterproof and sun-resistant: made of PVC material, these aesthetic vinyl stickers are covered with a light film, waterproof and sun-resistant, which can stick firmly, not easy to fade and lose its viscosity due to moisture, leaving no residue after peeling off; High-precision printing technology provides a more precise and clear pattern, making these stickers more exquisite *