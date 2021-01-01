From wanderlust

Pieces Skull Cocktail Picks Fruit Sticks Toothpicks Sandwich Appetizer Bamboo Skewers for Wedding Birthday Party Decorations (Rainbow Color)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Package includes: you will get pieces of cocktail picks served with skull design in different colors, sufficient quantity for you to decorate the party at will Quantity material: these fruit toothpicks are made of bamboo with smooth surface and no burr, the attached skull is made of wooden, attached firmly, hard to fall off and easy to use; Length: 4.72 inch Easy to use: the end of the cocktail picks is pointed, so you can use it on a variety of food, such as puddings, fruits, snacks, appetizers, sandwiches, mini burgers, which can string different foods together, offering a delicate appearance to dish Chic decoration: add some fun to appetizers, sandwiches, cocktail garnishes or others and they will taste better when you stick in skull bamboo toothpicks Wide applications: practical and suitable for cocktail parties, beach or pool party, wedding, birthday, banquets, Christmas Eve or daily use at homeoutdoors, offices, bar

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com