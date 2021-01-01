Pieces MultiPurpose Nylon Zip Ties 8 Inch Self Locking Cable TiesPerfect for HomeOfficeGarage and WorkshopBlack White black

Best Quality Guranteed. QUANTITY & PRESERVATION: Best price large packaging total pieces zip ties, white and black half. Please store the rest wire ties in sealed plastic bags and keep away from sunlight and heat sources. A GREAT ADDITION: 8 inch zip tie wraps widely use on tying work, and cable wire ties prefer for home, office, garage, travel and workshop, our zipties is a good choice at indoor and outdoor tidy. HIGH TENSILE: Test show that our heavy duty zip ties can accept the pull force of 50lb, but using be recommended under 40 pounds, and increase the tensile strength by using two or more together in a row. FEATURE: Special design, adopting high-precision mold to produce tidy zip ties without extra burrs, can firmly lock wires to prevent slipping. Oval-lock head can prevent being hooked by rough surface. Self-locking design makes it tidy and organized. SHOPPING GUARANTEE: We seek to give yo