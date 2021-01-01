From fastener corporation
Pieces Cable Management Desk Cord Organizer Cable Ties Wire Fasteners Clips
Advertisement
Pack of Units Quality Adhesive Nylon Cable Zip Ties Strong and Durable: made of sturdy nylon, strong bearing capacity. Easy to Use: adhesive for clean and smooth flat surfaces; firmly attached, detachable without leaving residues. Adjustable and Reusable, can be easily unlocked to add or remove cables; optional screw mount for walls and wet environments. Multipurpose: used for organizing cables, cords and wires at home, office, garage or workshop.