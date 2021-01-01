Trademark Fine Art 'Pie In The Sky' Canvas Art by Dan Craig

Artist: Dan CraigSubject: LandscapeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a pie floating in the center of a landscape. Prominent Colors: Tan, Light Blue, White, Brown, Black, Orange Daniel Craig was born in 1957 in Mankato MN. At the age of 20, he traveled eighty miles north to begin his formal art education at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. Here, for the first time, he devoted all his creative energies to painting and drawing. Inspired by his love for the Old Masters, he began to develop a unique painting style he describes as “Natural Idealism.” Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.