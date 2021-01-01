Remember those special moments and enhance your home dé£¯r with Stonebriar’s stamped gold picture frame set. These frames are easily loaded with the removable back panel. Frame set comes with 1-8x10, 2-4x4, 1-5x7, and 1 collage frame. Frames come with wall hanging hardware for wall display. Our frames are made of the highest quality materials. Stonebriar’s frame set is made of stamped gold metal with a matte finish, and your pictures will be kept safe and looking great by a protective glass plate insert. Whether it's for your living room, kitchen, bedroom, or office, Stonebriar’s decorative metal frame set is the perfect decoration to enhance your home dé£¯r. Buy Stonebriar’s decorative metal frame set for your own pictures or give it as a gift to your friends and loved ones. Stonebriar Gold Picture Frame (5-in x 7-in) | SB-6178S5