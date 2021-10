Remember those special moments and enhance your home d飯r with Stonebriar’s stamped gold picture frame set. These frames are easily loaded with the removable back panel. Frame set comes with 1-8x10, 2-4x4, 1-5x7, and 1 collage frame. Frames come with wall hanging hardware for wall display. Our frames are made of the highest quality materials. Stonebriar’s frame set is made of stamped gold metal with a matte finish, and your pictures will be kept safe and looking great by a protective glass plate insert. Whether it's for your living room, kitchen, bedroom, or office, Stonebriar’s decorative metal frame set is the perfect decoration to enhance your home d飯r. Buy Stonebriar’s decorative metal frame set for your own pictures or give it as a gift to your friends and loved ones. Stonebriar Gold Picture Frame (5-in x 7-in) | SB-6178S5