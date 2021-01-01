From hashtag decor
Pico Remote for Caseta Wireless Smart Dimmer and Plug-In Lamp Dimmer with Favorite Setting, PJ2-3BRL-GIV-L01, Ivory
Best Quality Guranteed. Pico 3-button remote control features on and off buttons, a programmable 'favorite' button, as well as raise/lower Controls Caseta Wireless dimmer and plug-in lamp dimmer Adjust lights from anywhere in the room Uses Clear Connect RF Technology; 's highly reliable RF technology that ensures seamless communication between your Caseta Wireless products Remote has 10-year battery life (CR2032 battery included) Includes (1) Pico Remote; coordinating accessories sold separately