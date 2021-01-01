From red barrel studio
Picasso Glass Rectangle Window Panel
Advertisement
Turn any window into an eye-catching focal point with this stylish stained glass panel. Handcrafted from a brass and tin frame with an antique bronze finish, this Picasso-inspired window treatment resists rust, corrosion, fades, and even scratches! Its translucent glass components showcase multicolored geometric accents that brighten up with sun shining through. Plus, it includes a convenient hanging chain for a quick and easy installation. Measures 24'' H x 18'' W.