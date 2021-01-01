Better Trends Picasso Collection Multi 30 in. x 48 in. Cotton Bath Rug, Mosac

This stunning Picasso Mossaic Collection is made of 100% combed cotton tufted yarn Bath Mat Rug in Multicolor Pattern. it is made of the highest grade cotton, making it extra soft, plush, thick and super absorbent. This collection of bath rug comes in 3 sizes to match any bathroom. With its unique look and colorful pattern, it will surely brighten up the room. Available sizes are 24" x 36" , 20" x 60" and 30" x 48" rectangular. The Picasso Collection has a full rubber latex non-skid backing. It is easy to maintain and is machine washable tumble dry. Add a plush touch to your bathroom interiors with the Picasso Mosaic bath rug. The ultra-soft bath mat combines form and function. Manufactured with 100% combed cotton, the Picasso Bath Rug features an appealing and colorful circular mosaic that will instantly enliven your bathroom interiors. Appropriate for use in the shower and bathtub. Color: Mosac.