Pibow Zero Case for Raspberry Pi Zero Version 1.3

This is the case for the Raspberry Pi Zero v1.3 only. Does not include a Raspberry Pi Zero v1.3! PLEASE NOTE: This case is designed for the Raspberry Pi Zero v1.3 only. It is not backwards compatible with the original Raspberry Pi Zero. Crafted out of four unique layers including a transparent top and base that leave your beautiful Pi visible inside. Each layer is laser-cut from colourful high-quality cast acrylic and once stacked they securely contain a Raspberry Pi Zero while leaving the primary ports and GPIO accessible. This case is lightweight and ideal for mounting to any surface. No tools are required for assembly or disassembly. Fully HAT/pHAT compatible