Piazza 7 Piece Dining Set

Hercules series antique rustic folding farm table and six bench set, invite family and friends over to dine in style on your modern farmhouse dining set. This rustic dining table will bring warmth to your kitchen or dining room. The robust design is suitable for the restaurant and hospitality industry. A simple, rustic design and color accentuate this beautiful farm table. The plank dining table is made of solid pinewood and is supported by a thick apron. Both tables and benches have folding legs to transport outdoors or to different event locations. Pins pull out to fold the legs that securely lock underneath the tops. The same pins provide extra stability when the table and seats are in use. Bench seating offers a comfortable way for people to sit together in an open design, for home and businesses alike having the sightlines free of chair backs. Although constructed for indoor use, you may enjoy outdoors for special events during good weather. Use a water-based cleaner and dry clean to keep your tables spotless. If you're going for a country modern appeal, the antique rustic folding farm table and six bench set will get you the desired results. Farmhouse dining table set in antique rustic white stain finish, solid pine construction, thick plank top with a thick apron, square legs lock underneath the top, push in pins to secure legs, pull out pins to fold legs, table accommodates up to 12 people, spot clean with water-based cleaner, designed for commercial and residential use.