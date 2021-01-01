From cb2
Piazza 4-Piece Modular Sectional Sofa
Advertisement
Long, lean, super deep four-piece sectional lounges low to the floor. Clean silhouette has a fresh, casual vibe with European appeal. Luxe white fabric plays well against contrasting white oak. CB2 exclusive. -Polyester/linen fabric: Snow -Frame is benchmade with certified sustainable hardwood that's kiln-dried to prevent warping -Seat cushion is soy-based polyfoam and fiber -Back cushion is down blend -Solid white oak legs -Blot spills immediately with a clean, absorbent cloth