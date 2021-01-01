Solistone Piano Sonata 9-1/2 in. x 10-1/2 in. x 7.93 mm Glass Mesh-Mounted Mosaic Tile (6.92 sq. ft. / case)

The interlocking patterns of Solistone Piano Glass make this a perfect addition to your contemporary design. Inspired by music, these tiles create depth and reflect radiance in your space. Complimentary colors make it easy to mix and match with other Solistone surfaces and the geometric design can be paired with a variety of other materials to create an awe-inspiring, modern masterpiece. Glass is subject to variation. Piano Glass tiles are only recommended for interior applications in areas that are not exposed to direct sunlight. Color: Sonata.