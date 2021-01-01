Pi Zero USB Adapter USBMicro to USBA Converter for Raspberry Pi Zero V13Zero WZero WHPlug into Computer USB Port Directly Power Supply and USB OTG.

Best Quality Guranteed. This little adapter provides your Raspberry Pi Zero another USB option - type A connector, which makes the Zero directly pluggable into the computer USB port, needs no more extra cable or power supply. A tiny change, a huge convenience. After some simple soldering, you will be able to plug the Zero directly into the computer USB port, that allows you to: Manage the Raspberry Pi Zero through SSH connection. Configure the Zero as VNC server, and access it via VNC client. Share the computer Internet connection with the Zero. Compatible with Zero V1.3/Zero W/Zero WH USB-A connector, directly pluggable into the computer USB port Power supply and USB OTG are also available