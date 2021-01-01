Pi LED Round Flush Mount by Modern Forms - Color: Silver - Finish: Stainless Steel - (FM-W44815-30-SS)

The Pi LED Round Flush Mount by Modern Forms is a wet-rated fixture ideal for placement on covered outdoor areas like decks and patios. The Pi uses stainless Steel handles and an acrylic diffuser to provide both longevity and a soft, warm light capable of delivering energy-efficient LED light. Lamping is dimmable with electronic low-voltage dimmer sold separately and rates a 90 CRI. No driver or transformer needed. Modern Forms was established in 2013 by WAC Lighting as a forward-thinking brand in both technology and design. Both lights and fans showcase the latest in eco-friendly LED hardware and app-controlled, whisper-quiet DC motors. By blending progressive aesthetics with expert craftsmanship and upscale materials, they are able to create a variety of distinctly minimalist structures which pay homage to Scandinavian and Mid-Century design. Color: Silver. Finish: Stainless Steel