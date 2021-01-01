From pi day shirt math lover tshirts
Pi Day Shirt Math Lover TShirts Pi Day Happy Funny Sarcastic Humorous Maths Equation Mens Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Pi day cool shirt saying “Happy Pi Day” for 14th March celebrations, birthdays, thanksgiving, anniversaries, maths events. The funny clothes are a top math outfit for math professors whiz, mathematics geeks, kids, teachers, students, men, women, tutor. Pi day mathematics symbols and signs tshirt for math lovers. Get the funny pun t shirt for shenanigans on St Patricks or Pi day. The trendy vintage novelty clothing is perfect math party costume. Wear a matching tee with your math lovers friends group. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only