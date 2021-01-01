From gift for astrophysicists
Gift For Astrophysicists Physicist Astrophysicist Universe Planets, Science Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Funny science design for scientists and all who love science & Space. Perfect Science teacher design, for science teachers who teach college and high school physics or chemist. Planet design for astrophysicists. Funny Scientist teacher design. With this scientist clothes you are perfect dressed for school and university. Science clothes women, men & kids. Funny science apparel for teachers, students, work colleagues, for school, college or job. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only