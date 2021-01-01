Park Harbor PHPL5401 Camden 10" Wide Single Light Single Pendant with Industrial Style Shade White Indoor Lighting Pendants

Park Harbor PHPL5401 Camden 10" Wide Single Light Single Pendant with Industrial Style Shade 1 Year LimitedDownrod hung fixtureIncludes 180" of wireCan be mounted on sloped ceilings up to 90°Requires: (1) 100W Incandescent BulbHeight: 9.25"Width: 10" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Depth: 10"Maximum Height: 54.375" (including chain / down rods)Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 1.25"Wire Length: 180"Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 110vAbout Park Harbor The Park Harbor name comes from the idea that ships at sea are welcomed by lights from the harbor. For those on shore, the harbor promises all the possibilities in the world. Park Harbor embodies both that warm welcome and a spirit for discovery. White