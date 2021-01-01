From park harbor

Park Harbor PHPL3281 Matta 14" Wide Pendant Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Park Harbor PHPL3281 Matta 14" Wide Pendant FeaturesDurable metal constructionIncludes a metal shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredETL rated for damp locationsCovered by Park Harbor's 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 18-7/8"Width: 13-7/8"Depth: 13-7/8"Product Weight: 9.24 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Polished Chrome

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com