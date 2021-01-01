From park harbor
Park Harbor PHPL3281 Matta 14" Wide Pendant Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
Park Harbor PHPL3281 Matta 14" Wide Pendant FeaturesDurable metal constructionIncludes a metal shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredETL rated for damp locationsCovered by Park Harbor's 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 18-7/8"Width: 13-7/8"Depth: 13-7/8"Product Weight: 9.24 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Polished Chrome