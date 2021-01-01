Revlon PhotoReady Candid Natural Finish Anti-Pollution Foundation, Tawny

Revlon Photo Ready Candid Natural Finish, Anti-Pollution Foundation is skin care inspired ultra blendable, ultra buildable foundation. The foundation features antioxidants, anti-pollution, and anti-blue light and best of all, no oils, no parabens, no phthalates, no synthetic dyes and no fragrances. This foundation is medium to buildable coverage with a natural finish; it goes on like a moisturizer, then blends invisibly to even out skin tone weightlessly. Your skin will feel moisturized all day. The foundation features a premium pump and is available in 31 shades from porcelain to espresso.