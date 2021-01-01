Photography Triangular Prism and Prism Lens Ball with Female 14 Inch for Photos Rainbow Prism Crystal Glass Effects Filters for Wedding Portrait.

Prism Photography Material: Made of High Quality K9 optical glass material. Sufficiently clear to refract sunlight to take fantastic pictures, two different shape meets your different needs DIY your Photos: DIY to add some creative effects in photo, film or video. Such as rainbow colors, dreamy looks, beautiful reflections or light flare. With small photographic accessories, you don't even need to use photoshop Prisms Application: Compact and Portable to carry, suitable for outdoor travel photography. This photography glass prism is a fantastic gift for photographers, fashion bloggers or show your kids a rainbow. Convenient to Photography: The photography ball and Triangular prism with female 1/4 could help you connect it to the camera easily. Triangular Prism and Prism Lens Ball could meet your different needs to creat amazing pictures. Great for photographer gifts. Package Included: 1 x Prism Crystal Ball;1 x Triangular C