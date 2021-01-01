From black & decker
Photography Photo Studio 16 Table Top Photo Tent 600Lumes LED Lighting Kit with 41 Camera Tripod Spring Clip Cell Phone Holder AGG778V2
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. (1) x 16 inch x 16 inch Photo Photography Tent Studio Light Box/Tent: 4 colors non reflective fabric background included - can be transformed convenient carry bag itself (2) x 600 Lumens High Output Table Top Photography LED Light Stand (1) x 41' Camera Camcorder Stand Tripod (2) x GU10 JDR 120V 50W Halogen Light Bulb (2) x 600 Lumens High Output Table Top Photography LED Light Stand (1) x 41' Camera Camcorder Stand Tripod (2) x GU10 JDR 120V 50W Halogen Light Bulb (1) x 41' Camera Camcorder Stand Tripod (2) x GU10 JDR 120V 50W Halogen Light Bulb (2) x GU10 JDR 120V 50W Halogen Light Bulb (1) x Spring Clip Cell Phone Holder