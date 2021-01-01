From trademark fine art
Trademark Fine Art 'Photography' Canvas Art by Philippe Sainte-Laudy, White Matte, Silver Frame
Advertisement
Trademark Fine Art 'Photography' Canvas Art by Philippe Sainte-Laudy, White Matte, Silver Frame:Artist: Philippe Sainte-LaudySubject: Scenic and LandscapesStyle: ContemporaryReady to hangHigh qualityPrinted using giclee, which is an advanced printmaking processReproductions are virtually indistinguishable from the originalsGiclee is accepted by many galleries, museums and private collectors