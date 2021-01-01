Ella Bella?hotography Backdrop Paper adds flair to your photography. Assorted pack includes 4 Mediterranean patterned rolls: Peach, Mint, Lavender, Gray. The design is printed on paper, and is created to help minimize light reflection, enhance your image, and complement your subject. This backdrop is easy to use, no matter what your experience level is. To set the roll up, you can either use a backdrop stand, tape one end of the paper to the wall, or even use two chairs to hold the roll up. The pattern is seamless, and is printed with fade-resistant ink. Ella Bella Photography Backdrop Paper is ideal for newborn, children, and product photography, and can be used for video backdrops, displays, and online selling sites as well. These backdrops are great for cake smash sessions, and because they're paper, cleanup is a breeze! Whether you’re an amateur photographer, a hobbyist, or a professional, Ella Bella backdrops will make your pictures perfect. With so many colors and patterns to choose from, you’re sure to find the backdrop that best suits your style. Ella Bella Photography Backdrop Paper, Assorted Mediterranean, 48-in x 12-Ft, 4 Rolls | PAC2522