Photographic Print Multi-Piece Image on Wrapped Canvas

Canvas is an extremely durable plain-woven fabric used for making sails, tents, marquees, backpacks, and other items for which sturdiness is required. It is also popularly used by artists as a painting surface, typically stretched across a wooden frame. After printing out the fine art, the local technician stretched the canvas print on the wood frame and assembled it. This wall art has a scenic view and can easily be hung or mounted on any wall. You can make it a great inclusion in your living room, bedroom, den, etc. Size: 18" H x 36" W x 1" D