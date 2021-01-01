Fathers-Day Pillows Dad Daddy Papa Men Gifts Photographer Fathers Day Cool Photography Dad-dy Papa Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Show your love for your dad by getting this photographer pillow as a father's day gift. This awesome design is perfect for your papa-razzi dad-dy, dada, papa, papi, pops, husband, or grandpa that loves photography! Get this photographer pillow as a gift for your father and make him happy on fathers day. It's a great present for new, soon to be, future, single, retired dad who loves camera and taking photos and pictures 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only