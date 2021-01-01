Polaroid 75" Photo / Video ProPod Tripod Includes Deluxe Tripod Carrying Case + Additional Quick Release Plate For Digital Cameras & Camcorders

Industrial Grade Materials And Construction Provide Maxium Stability And Versatility In A Variety Of Situations Regardless Of Equipment <> Ergonomically Designed, Built In Carrying Handle plus No Sweat Foam Grips Exclusive Double Bubble Dual Bubble Levels <> Extends To A Full 6 Feet Yet Weighs 4 Pounds Yet Retracts To Just 28 Inches For Anytime / Anywhere Portability Locking Braced Center Column Withs Well <> Swivel Set Rubber Feet For Spike Like Traction & Stability Without Damaging Surfaces Convenient Multi Purpose Pan Head Ideal For Camcorders As Well <> Swivel Set Rubber Feet For Spike Like Traction & Stability Without Damaging Surfaces Three Section, Fully Adjustable Legs With Stay Set Auto Locking Mechanism For Fast And Easy Height Adjustments