Photo 7277MM StepUp Ring Adapter 72MM Lens to 77MM Filter or Accessory + Premium MagicFiber Cleaning Cloth

Includes: Photo 72mm to 77mm step up adapter ring and MagicFiber microfiber cleaning cloth. The ring adapter easily screws onto the front of any 72mm lens, and converts the thread size of your lens to the thread size of any other 77mm accessory (such as filters, hoods, flashes and lens converters). Made of high quality anodized aluminum and polished with strict surface treatment to avoid wobbling or cross-threading, combined with a slim design makes this ring durable and functional. NOTE: Compatible with all 72mm camera lenses and 77mm filters or accessories. Your lens thread size will be printed underneath your lens cap or written somewhere on the lens barrel. Make sure you order the correct size otherwise it will not fit your lens. Backed with Digital 90-Day 100% Satisfaction Guarantee. No Hassle Returns and Refunds.