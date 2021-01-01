Photo Printer Print 4 x 6 Inch Photos Bluetooth Instant Photo Printer 40 Bundle

Best Quality Guranteed. Stable Connection: The iOS/Android device connect with the photo printer to start printing via Bluetooth. Bluetooth make the connection much more stable and reliable. Photo Printer Creates High Quality Photos: Prints standard 4 inches x 6 inches photos in brilliant color & stunning detail with the Dye Sublimation Thermal Transfer Technology. The fade-proof, water-proof and tear-resistant photos make memorizes last forever. Integrated ribbon cassette: No need to add ink, environmental protection and simple to replace. Instant Color App Personalize Your Prints: download the Photo Printer App - Instant color. This app provide you with filters, stickers, card templates, collage maker to beatify your photos. Photo Printer includes: instant printer with one ink cartridge, 40 sheets of photo paper, paper cassette, power adapter, power cord, user manual