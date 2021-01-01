From personalizationmall
Photo Message For Him Personalized White Wine Glass
Advertisement
Custom printed with any 2 lines of text and precious photo Classic, fluted wine glassEach sold separately; comes individually boxedGlassHand wash12 oz. capacityMeasures 8" HMinor air bubbles and subtle markings may be apparent and are expected with glass productsMade in USA The Photo Message For Him Personalized Wine Glass Collection Mug makes the perfect gift featuring a precious photo of the ones they love dearly!