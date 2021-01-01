Photiades Papillon Yellow Butterfly 14" Throw Pillow

Features:Indoor/Outdoor pillow from heavyweight canvas material100% Polyester Fabric pillow Sham with pillow form.Fade resistantMachine washablePrinted in the USAProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: ThrowSubject: AnimalsTitle: Papillon Yellow ButterflyAnimals: Nautical & Beach: U.S. States: Cities: Countries: Landscape & Nature: Sports & Sports Teams: Cover Material: Polyester/Polyester blendCover Material Details: Insert Included: YesLegal Documentation: Fill Material: Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: shredded foamType of Bird Feathers: Color: BrownShape: SquarePattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorPillow Set: NoNumber of Pieces Included: 1Pieces Included: Pillow Cover and InsertNumber of Pieces Included (OLD): 1Weather Resistant: YesWeather Resistant Details: weather resistantOutdoor Use: YesStain Resistant: YesRemovable Cover: YesClosure Type: Reversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Pattern: Reverse Side Material: Polyester/Polyester BlendHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayDecorative Additions: No Decorative AdditionEdge Type: Standard/No Edge TypeContrasting Border: NoContrasting Border Color: Product Care: Washing Method: Machine washDrying Method: Tumble dry;Lay flat to dryIron Safe : YesLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesGender: Male;Neutral;FemalePurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAReverse Side: Color different from frontSeasonality/NOS: NOS / EvergreenSample Available: NoSample Part Number: Designer: Lyn Hamer CookDesigner Type: LicenseFinishing Technique: No Finishing TechniqueMade to Order: YesLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Spefications:CE Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoTextile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Oeko-Tex Certified: YesOeko-Tex Eco Passport: NoOeko-Tex Leather Standard: NoOeko-Tex Made in Green: NoOeko-Tex STeP: NoOEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: NoOeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Made Safe Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: EuroLatex ECO-Standard: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: N/AResponsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCertiPUR-US Certified: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions: