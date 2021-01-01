Phono Turntable Preamp Mini Phonograph Stage Preamplifier RIAA MM Turntable Pre Amp Compatible with LP Vinyl Recorder Players Turntables with RCA.

This MM PHONO Stage Preamp can convert phono signals to line level signals. Provides high fidelity and warm sound beyond your expectation, compatible with all line-input (AUX etc) of your amplifier, receiver, or powered speakers. Adopt with accurate stable integrated circuit and high quality components to remove low frequency noise ensure clear sound quality, definitely work good for your phono turntable or any vinyl recorders. Easy quick setup for all MM (moving magnetic) cartridges, NOT for MC cartridges. Connect the turntable to the RCA inputs and ground. Then, connect the amplifier receiver to the RCA outputs and connect with your passive speakers. Fashionable appearance with heavy aluminum case with good heat dissipation. Compact size allows it use near your turntable. Come include a 12V/2A power adapter. LYCHEE LIMITED provide 12 month warranty, please contact us first if you have any problems. No risk return or refu