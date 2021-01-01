Phone Wallet Nano Magic Gel Pad PU Leather Credit Card Holder for Back of Phone Kickstand Pocket with Stand Compatible with iPhone Android and All.

WASHABLE AND REUSABLE: Sticky gel pads can be used on any flat surface including glass. Besides strong adhesive, it can be washed and reused. When your pad got dirty, dusty or lost fixation effect, Nano Rubber Pad can be reused by washing with water, it will be as good as new. Simply rinse and repeat with no adhesive lose! COMPATIBILITY ALL SMARTPHONES: phone grip wallets are compatible with all cell phones and even small laptops or tablet PCs. Most importantly, it supports wireless charging (Note: Take out cards when do wireless charging since the cards will block this function.) REPLACE YOUR BULKY PURSE: The card holder for back of phone that can securely hold credit cards, ID, metro cards, drivers license, business cards and cash without risk of falling out. HAVE A BETTER GRIP ON YOUR PHONE: No matter if you are jogging, talking a walk, or taking a selfie - now you can use your smartphone with only one hand without worrying about