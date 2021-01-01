Phone Tripod Portable Webcam Stand Mini Tripod Phone Holder Extendable Tabletop Tripod Desktop Tripod Legs Compatible with.

Best Quality Guranteed. Safety and anti-skid designThe cell phone tripod adopts the latest anti-skid material, which makes the tripod legs more stable and not easy to slide. Wide compatibilityUniversal interface with 1/4' mount bolt allows a variety of cameras to be mounted, the universal clip is compatible with phones of 56mm~88mm2.2'~3.45' width. Multi-Angle shotsWith 360 rotation allows adjustment for multi-angle shots, you could rotate the tripod to different angles to get the any angle photos. Lightweight and portableThe extendable phone tripod weighs only 100g3.5oz and is only 16cm 4.8in long when folded. Easy to fold and take with you anywhere. WARRANTY & CUSTOMER SERVICEWe offer a worry-free after-sale service for 12-month and friendly customer service since the date of purchase. Non-human damage will receive a free return and exchange service. Package includes:1 x Flexible Tripod 1 x Universal Clip 1 x User Manual