Phone Tripod 50 Aluminum Lightweight Camera Tripod + Bluetooth Remote + Universal Smartphone Holder Mount Compatible for iPhone XS Max XS XR X 8 7.

Adjustable 50 Inch TripodExtends to 50 inches, 4 section aluminum alloy legs. Built-in bubble view levels and 3-way head to allow for tilt and swivel motion, portrait or landscape options*Please search ' Ltd' on Facebook, there is an online tutorial video about instructions Lightweight & CompactMade of high quality aluminium. Weight 1 pounds and minimum size 15 inch makes it a portable and practical piece of equipment. Package including a carrying bag, portable size perfect for travel. Wireless Bluetooth Remote ShutterLightweight and small enough to put in pocket or as a keychain. Compatible with Apple and Android. No apps needed to download for use simply connect to Bluetooth. Pictures can be taken up until 30 feet away. Camera TripodBuilt in 1/4 screw, Compatible for Nikon Canon Pentax Sony Panasonic Olympus Kodak Fujifilm Casio, Compatible for DSLR cameras / Compact Cameras / mirrorless cameras / Camcorders, Compatible for al