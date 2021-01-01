Phone Tablet Stand Adjustable Bamboo Desktop Smart Phone Stand Holder Dock Compatible with Pad Pro 97 105 129 Air 2 3 4 Mini Kindle Phone 8 Plus X.

100% Natural Bamboo- The Tablet Stand is made of 100% natural bamboo with beautiful, unique & patented elegant, durable construction design: Crafted from bamboo Eco-friendly to better protect your smart device from scratches. Multi Angle Tablet Stand- This phone tablet stand combines 2 parts, you can DIY assemble it vertically or horizontally. Easy to carry, adjusted different angles in your office, kitchen, bedside table, table to play a good role. Multi Function & Purposen- Suitable height, sturdy enough, perfect viewing angle when using Facetime and YouTube, easy to watch video, read message, facebook, emails, cooks from a recipe online. Compatibility- The stand fits 4-13 inch phones and tablets, (Can also be used as a laptop stand) like New iPad Pro, iPad 2018 Pro 9.7 / 10.5, iPad Air, iPad mini 2 3 4, iPhone X 8 plus 7 plus 6 6s plus XS Max XR, Surface Pro, Samsung Tablets. When the device is larger than 13' (such as iPad pro 1