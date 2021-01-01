Phone Stand for Desk Angle Height Adjustable Phone Holder for Office Compatible with iPhone 12 11 Pro XS Max XR 8 7 6S Plus Samsung S20+ Note10.

Wide CompatibilityUniversal phone stand compatible with E-Readers, Tablets up to 10 inches, smartphone 4 to 8 inches, compatible for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XS Max, XR, 8 7 6S Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 9 8, S20+ S20 S10+ S10e S10 S9+ S9 S8+ S8, LG, Motorola etc Angle & Height AdjustableAdjustable phone stand meets your viewing demand in different occasion. The support bar is stretchable, can be adjusted up and down. Vertical and horizontal available. But recommend lower the height of the support rod and place horizontally to advoid shaking while using your large size devices (7' to 11') Hands-free & Portable Portable phone stand for desk allows you play your device while charging. It is a good desk charging accessory of your office, nightstand, kitchen, dining table. Ideal for watching video, making phone call, viewing recipes, playing games, using Facetime and watching YouTube. And the desk phone cradle is fully foldable, easy to c