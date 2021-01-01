Phone Stand Foldable Portable Desktop Stand Adjustable Height and Angle Phone Holder for Desk Sturdy Aluminum Metal Stand Compatible with.

Best Quality Guranteed. STURDY & NON-SLIP SILICONE PADThis phone table stable stand equipped with a heavier base, and an aluminum alloy rod that makes a lower centre gravity, so its stable enough to bear your phone even iPad. Fully covered top silicone pads and metal weighted anti-slip base well protect your devices from scratches and sliding, easily tap the screen without worrying the phone will tip over or fall off. HEIGHT & ANGLE ADJUSTABLE PHONE HOLDER phone stand holder is in accordance with ergonomic design. Multiple Angles could be adjusted to meet your different viewing demand, providing you comfortable viewing angle which helps to fix your posture and reduce neck & back strain. Makes you hands-free to enjoy your games, videos and Facetime. EXQUISITE WORKMANSHIP & PORTABILITYThe phone/tablet stand with modern but simple design is easy to adjust makes your desktop well organized. Foldable design for easy carrying,