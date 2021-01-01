From united states tactical
Phone Stand Foldable Adjustable Phone Holder for Desk with Charging Port Sturdy HandsFree Stand Compatible with iPhone 1111 Pro11 Pro MaxSamsung.
Advertisement
CompatibilityThis Phone stand compatible with all smartphones like iPhone 11/11 pro/11 pro max/xs max/xr/xs/x/new iphone se 2020/8 plus/8/7 plus/7/6s plus/6s/6 plus/6/se/5s/5/5c/4s/4, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra/S20 Plus/S20/S10Plus/S10e/S10/S9/S8/S7/Note 10 Plus, Huawei, LG, Sony, Nexus, Nintendo Switch, iPad, Kindle Stable Base & Anti-Slip Silicone Pad: This iPhone stand for desk is covered by anti-slip silicone pad to protect your device from any scratches and slide, the heavy base with weighted metal inside, and bottom covered by anti-skip rubber, so that the desk phone mount can hold devices steady Angel Adjustable: This adjustable phone stand holder can adjust the height between 4.5inch-6.3inch, angle adjustable between 0~72, providing you comfortable viewing angle which helps to fix your posture and reduce neck & back strain Fashion Hands free Phone Stand: Hands Free phone stand looks stylish, a reserved charging hole convenient