Phone Stand Adjustable Cell Phone Stand Phone Holder for Desk Desktop Holder Cradle Dock Compatible with Nintendo Switch iPhone Xs Xr 8 X 7 6 6s.

Universal Compatibility: phone stand compatible with iPhone and all smartphones between 4 and 8 inches, like iPhone X 8 7 6 6S 5 5S 4S Plus XS Max XR, Nintendo Switch, Huawei, Samsung Galaxy S10 S9 S8, Note 9, LG, Sony, Nexus, Apple phones, even these phone with case, the hook width of the stand is 14mm, please make sure the thickness of your device is no more than 14mm (0.47 in). Adjustable & Multi-Angle Viewing: This cell phone stand can be easily adjusted (270 degree rotating) to meet all your needs, makes your hands free, perfect for watching videos, reading, video recording, playing games. Sturdy Construction: This mobile phone stand is made by aluminum alloy, which is quite sturdy, it is designed to place directly on a table, countertop, desk, or any flat surface, which can hold your device steadily. Fully Protective: The rubber pads on the surface maximum protect your device from any scratches and sliding. Worry