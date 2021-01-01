Phone Signal Booster for Car Truck SUV and RV Boosts 4G LTE Band 121317 Data VolteVoice Over 4G Mobile ular Signal Repeater Amplifier for ATT.

Support 4G Band 12/13/17: Car Signal Booster only works with carriers which has Band 12/13/17 (700MHz) on 4G LTE, such as Verizon, AT & T and T-mobile etc. Please quite confirm your 4G band included in or not first by the test way in Product Description below, it should be the same with booster's. It's not for GSM calls & texts. Boost Data & VoLTE Signal: Booster increases 4G data speed for uploads and downloads, enjoy smooth streaming ever! Reduces missed voice calls over 4G service (also known as 4G HD Voice/VoLTE). Automatic Gain Control: The booster has excellent features like AGC, it can detect the level of available incoming signal, then adjust itself for best performance. Which means that your booster will always optimize to provide you with the optimal signal and connection to your cellphones. It provides a maximum signal gain of 45dB. Easy to Install: All hardware and instructions included, requires no technical experience or