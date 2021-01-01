Phone Ring Holder Wireless Charger Friendly Ceramic Finger Ring Holder Kickstand 3mm UltraThin Compatible with All Wireless Charging Cell Phone for.

Wireless Charging Friendly: Innovative ceramic ring holder works with wireless chargers, and there is no need to take off the case and/or ring holder when wirelessly charging your Phone. Anti-Scratch Ring Holder: ring holder made from high quality, ceramic material provides a comfortable and safe grip without scratching or fading. Ultra-thin Ring Holder: The 3mm thin design of the ring holder keeps your phone thin and lightweight, not bulky. 360 rotation and 180 flip available. Strong Adhesive: With powerful 3.M. VHB tape, ceramic ring holder can hold your phone tightly up to 5 KG max weight. Note: Please wait 24 hours to use after the installation. Worry Free Purchase: All Ceramic Ring Holder have been 100% QC tested. Youll get a 30 Days 100% money back guarantee and Lifetime replacement warranty if damage occurs. Please contact our friendly customer service team as we are available to help 24 hours/7 days a week.