Phone Ring Holder - Three-in-one Multipurpose Mobile Phone Bracket Holder Stand 360 Degree Rotation & 90°Flip for Car Home, Multiple-Angle Car.

Three-in-one New Design There is no magnet in this smart-phone car mount air vent universal holder, which is 10 times easier to use than any other magnetic car mount holder due to its simple and complementary design. Three conversion modes for phone holder, phone kickstand and car mount holders. Your best choice! High Quality Materials This product consists of a zinc alloy, a gear, a silicone serrated clip, Non-slip gear design, silicone serrated does not hurt the air outletUnique silicone serrated clip design allows it to be mounted on car air vent for better GPS navigation. Multiple-angle Car Phone Mount Designed with 360 Rotation and 90 Flip Folding. The mobile phone is horizontal/vertical freely rotating, flexible and adequate, which meets the requirements of different perspectives needs. This product Will be your best companion partner whenever you are talking, navigating, listening to music or watch movies. Car - Cell Phone Holder Adhesive can be firmly att