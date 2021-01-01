Phone Ring Holder Finger Kickstand,360 Degree Rotation Stand Grip with Car Mount Compatible with All Smartphone - Gold Black White Unicorn Pink Flower

Flexible Rotation The phone grip supports 360 degree rotation and 180 degree flipping. You can freely hold your phone in any angles. Enjoy the most comfortable positions and viewing angles to watch movies and videos. Multiple Uses A small and slim ring holder can be used as a finger grip, a car mount holder, a kickstand and a cable winder. Not only prevent phone falling from hands, but also free your hands when use your phone. Strong Adhesive Super sticky adhesive can firmly and easily attach to any flat surface of your phone or phone cases, ensuring the holder tightly stick on your phone without falling. The adhesive can be reused The pattern is printed by advanced printing. Will not fade. The phone ring holder compatible with all smartphones such as iPhone Xs,X,Xs Max 8, 8 Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 6S, 6, 6S Plus, 6 Plus, 5, 5S, SE; Samsung Galaxy Note 8/S8/S7/S7 edge; Google Nexus, HTC, Tablets and iPads etc.