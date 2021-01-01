Phone Mount Compatible Applicable Mercedebenz Mobile Phone Holder ABCESClass A3 Q2FordMustangVolkswagen Tiguan Automatic Locking Universal Air Vent.

Mount use Elastic & Slip-proof Clip hold the Air Vent firmly, soft rubbers on vent to avoid scratching your devices. Not afraid of deceleration zone, bumpy road, emergency brake. Note (the phone does not support horizontal placement) Ready-To-Use Within One Second: According to the smart gravity linkage, just insert your phone and it will clamp automatically. This extreme easy one-hand operation will bring you safest and most convenient driving. Exquisite Phone Mount: Only the highest-quality material is used. Extreme Stability: advanced air vent clip is super strong and stable. Comprehensive Fit: The bracket is compatible with all smartphones from 4.0 inches to 6.5 inches, such as Phone Xs / Xs Max / XR / X / 8 / 8 Plus / 6 / 6S / 7 / 7 Plus, Galaxy S10 / S10 Plus / S10e / S9 / S9 Plus / S8 / S8 Plus / S7 / Note 9 and many more. Compatible GLE 300 320 400,C 180 260 300,S 320 350 450,G 500,CLA 180 200 220,E 200 260 300,B 18