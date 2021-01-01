Phone Holder Bed Gooseneck Mount Flexible Arm 360 Mount Clip Bracket Clamp Stand for Cell Phone 11 Pro XS Max XR X 8 7 6 Plus 5 4 Samsung S10 S9.

Compatible range This lazy phone holder is designed especially for using your smart phones lying on bed or sofa. Cell phone holder is compatible with iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X 8 8 Plus 7 7 Plus 6 6 Plus 6S, 6S Plus, Google Pixel, Nexus, Huawei, Samsung Galaxy S10 S9 S8 S7 S6 and other 4-6. 5 inch Cell Phones, Nintendo Switch. Flexible clip phone holder with 360 rotation clip on holder, flexible long gooseneck arm, You can freely adjust it to your best viewing angle when youre lying on your bed or sofa. Notice: due to its flexible structure, there are wobbles while typing on the phone. Easy position distinctive dual-arm design, The thicker lower arm is to keep stability and the thinner upper arm is for easy twist. Flexible enough to twist yet durable enough to withstand repeatedly bend. Various using occasionscell phone clip holder, with rubber padded clamp open maximum to 2. 75 inch, can be securely mounted to be