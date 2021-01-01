Phone Grip Holder Expanding Grip Socket for CellphonesRotation Pop Grip Holder for Phones iPad and TabletJack Skellington isnt it Wonderful

(Flexible Rotation) The phone grip supports 360 degree rotation and 180 degree flipping. You can freely hold your phone in any angles. Enjoy the most comfortable positions and viewing angles to watch and videos. (Strong Adhesive) Super sticky adhesive can firmly and easily attach to any flat surface of your phone or phone cases, ensuring the holder tightly stick on your phone without falling. The adhesive can be reused. (Multiple Uses) A small and slim ring holder can be used as a finger grip, a car mount holder, a kickstand and a cable winder. (Application)The sticky grip holder is suitable for all smartphones such as iPhone X, 8, 8 plus, 7,7 plus, 6s, 6 plus, Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 plus, S9. S9 plus, Note 8, Huawei, Google Nexus, HTC, Sony, iPad, tablets. (Pattern does not fade and paint off)Thousands of pictures in my store