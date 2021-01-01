From national material supply co., llc
Phone Grip Credit Card Holder with Flap Secure StickOn Wallet as Phone Finger Strap Adhesive ID Card Case for iPhone Case Sinji Pouch BFlap Black.
Advertisement
PHONE POCKET WALLET WITH STRETHCING STRAP: Presenting Sinji Pouch B-Flap that will turn your phone into Credit or ID Card Holder Wallet with a solid Phone Hand Holder. SECURE CARD WALLET FOR PHONE: This Credit Card Sleeve on the back of phone will always keep your cards secure inside the Phone Card Slot with the strong Flap. CELL PHONE HOLDER FOR HAND: Sinji Pouch B-Flap functions as a Phone Loop Finger Holder with an elastic bands as well as an Adhesive Phone Wallet. COMPATIBILITY: Compatible with most smart phones or iPhone as well as cell phone case. For phones with glass backs, please read the compatibility description below. PACKAGE / 90 DAYS WARRANTY: This package contains Sinji Pouch B-Flap [3pack]. offers 90 days warranty on all of our products including this Phone Wallet Stick On!