phone fans usb c,Type C Electric Mini Hand Fan, Advien Portable Dock Cool Fan Suitable for Android Samsung Galaxy S20 S10 Pixel HTC Moto Z, LG V30.

?Convenient?The USB C phone fans are very small and can be put in a handbag. It does not require software installation, plug and play. convenient. Keep cool?The portable fans high wind speed motor speed up to 16000 RPM, Can brings continuous coolness but it is very quiet. Environmental protection'the Type C fans use soft and safe environmentally friendly TPE fan leaves that won't scratch your hands. Multi-device use?Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S20/S10/Note 9, MacBook, LG V20/G5/G6 and More(need support OTG) ?PACKAGE INCLUDES?: It comes with 3 different colors Mini Cooling Fan. Color: Pink/Blue/Green. 12-month warranty and friendly customer service,