Phone Case For Samsung Galaxy S20 With 360 Degree Swivel Ring Kickstand, Extreme Protection Dual Layer Protective Shockproof Impact Resistant Hard.

Material: Silicone, Tpu, Polycarbonate Brand: Wwaayssxa Color: Rose Gold Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy S20? 2 In 1 Design?: This Phone Case Is Perfectly Designed With Hard Pc + Soft Tpu, That Is Heavy Duty And Provides Double Protection, Protects The Cellphone More Effectively From The Impact Of Accidental Drop. Good Protection & Precise Cutouts?: Raised Bezels Are Extra Protective For Screen & Camera, Against Scratches And Reduce Other Damages. Precise Cutouts For Camera, Charger And Other Ports & Buttons, Easy Access To All The Controls And Features. Stand Function?: The Back Of Kickstand Built-In Metal Plate, It Can Adsorb Magnetic Car Holder (Not Included), Perfect For Car Drive;After Expand Kickstand, Allowing You To Watch Videos And Movies With Enviable Comfort. Customer Service?: If You Have Any Questions Or Dissatisfaction With Our Products, Please Feel Free To Contact Us, Our Professional Customer T